Tropical storm Philippe is slowly moving Southwestward

Tropical storm Philippe is expected to become a hurricane, while Rina is expected to fizzle out.

Philippe is currently located east of the Leeward islands, and there is a possibility that it could affect the northeastern Caribbean.

What is the current status and location of Tropical Storm Philippe?

According to the latest update from FOX Weather, Tropical Storm Philippe is currently located about 455 miles east of the northern Caribbean islands and has slowed to a near crawl.

Its peak winds are estimated to be 50 mph, and gradual strengthening is expected as the storm begins making a turn north during the next several days. There are still several complex atmospheric factors at play that will influence Philippe’s future, including the fate of Tropical Storm Rina, which is churning just behind Philippe.

The NHC now predicts Philippe will reach Category 1 hurricane status early next week, but remain out at sea. There are no coastal warnings or advisories in effect for Philippe at this time.