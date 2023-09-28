Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic

As of Thursday, September 28, 2023, Tropical Storm Rina is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC says Rina is expected to experience some gradual strengthening over the next few days. Rina is now the 18th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

What is the potential impact of the Fujiwhara effect on the tracks of Tropical Storms Rina and Philippe?

The Fujiwhara effect, or a binary interaction, is a phenomenon where two systems affect each other. The information states that the possible interaction between Tropical Storms Rina and Philippe has to be considered, and whichever system can find a conducive patch of atmosphere might well become dominant and control the path of the other.

However, the forecasters have low confidence in Philippe’s future track due to several complex atmospheric factors in play, including the fate of Tropical Storm Rina churning just behind Philippe.