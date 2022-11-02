Tropical wave and trough system to bring 3 days of rain to SVG

A moist atmosphere is forecast over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during the next three days as a tropical wave continues to affect the islands today, and an upper-level trough becomes more defined over the region as Wednesday progresses into Thursday.

Model guidance is indicating 50mm of rainfall by Wednesday night. On Thursday, a south-easterly wind flow is expected to move across the island chain into Friday bringing moisture and showers across SVG from Thursday night into Friday. Model guidance is indicating a further 50mm of rainfall by Friday night.

Residents and motorists are asked to exercise caution.

Wednesday: The tropical wave will continue to affect the islands and as the day progresses, an upper-level trough will dig its way over the region, therefore there is a high chance of showers throughout the day with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday: Instability will linger but showers are not forecast to be as intense or frequent as the previous day. However, the chance of shower activity increases during the night.

Friday: High chance of cloudy conditions and moderate to heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms as a southerly wind flows across the island chain.

Winds will blow from the east-northeast (ENE) from 20km/h-30km/h allowing for breezy conditions, and higher gusts (greater than 40km/h) is possible around Wednesday. Winds should become east-south-easterly (ESE) behind the tropical wave from Wednesday evening. This southerly wind component could be maintained around late Thursday into Friday.

Seas are forecast moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts on Wednesday.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution.

Seas should become slight to moderate, 0.5m on the western coasts and 1.5m on the eastern coasts by Friday.

In addition, slight haze intrusion is forecast throughout this forecast period.