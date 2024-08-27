Tropical Wave Approaches SVG Showers, Thunderstorms Expected

A tropical wave is approaching the island chain and fair skies could gradually become cloudy, with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) by early Wednesday.

Weak unstable conditions could linger across SVG during Thursday and Friday, supporting showers and thunderstorm activity. Fairly good visibility (except during showers) can be expected across our area.

Wind speeds are expected to decrease across our islands, becoming light-gentle (< 20km/h), varying between north-east and south southeast in some locations with little cooling-effect and uncomfortable conditions…Be Alert! Occasional gusts are likely near showers.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, occasionally appearing smooth with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and ranging 1.0m – 1.2m east of our islands.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean for any developments and issue updates/advisories as necessary.