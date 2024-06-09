Tropical Wave Approaching, Heavy Showers Expected In SVG

Weak unstable conditions are crossing the islands, as a few showers alternate with hazy conditions across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this evening and Sunday.

A tropical wave is expected to near our islands on Monday, bringing unstable conditions, with moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorm activity peaking overnight and early Tuesday…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert…Patches of Saharan dust could create slight/moderate-haze across our area at times.

Moderate-occasionally fresh (20 – 30km/h) north-easterlies across our islands could occasionally turn east south-easterly. Wind speeds are likely to increase (35 – 45km/h) between Monday night and Tuesday morning, with stronger gusts across the Grenadines…Be Alert!

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m – 1.0m west of our islands and 1.0m – 2.0m east of our islands…Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for rising swells (above normal) and strong gusty winds overnight Monday and Tuesday morning…Slight to moderate (1.0m – 2.0m) conditions return Tuesday afternoon.