Tropical wave approaching St Vincent & the Grenadines

As a tropical wave approaches the island, residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines should expect moderate showers.

The SVG Met Office said in its midday update that the forecast anticipates for partly overcast skies to become more cloudy, with light to moderate scattered showers.

The Atlantic tropical wave runs from 11 N southward along 52 W, travelling W at 10-15 kt. Scattered moderate convection is observed between 47W and 54W from 06N to 11N.

There was no weather advisory at the time, according to the office.

The tropical wave approaches the island just one day before the start of the 2023 hurricane season on June 1.