Tropical Wave Continues to Impact SVG

Unstable conditions associated with the passage of a tropical wave continues to affect the islands.Residents should remain alert.On Friday, the upper level environment is expected to become supportive.

This could trigger additional showers and thunderstorms as moisture and instability trails the wave. Warm conditions are anticipated as Saturday progresses.

Localised afternoon isolated showers could provide some temporary relief to warm conditions on the weekend.

Gentle (near 20km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing the islands, becoming east north easterly by Saturday and light (<15km/h) by Sunday afternoon. Seasareslight to moderatewith swells peaking near1.0m on western coasts and up to 1.5m on eastern coasts.

A low pressure system in the Central Atlantic will generate northerly long period swells. Thiswould result in breaking wave action and rip currents near the shoreline on Friday.

Marine users should exercise caution.Only a thin film of Saharan dust haze may be noticeable on Saturday.