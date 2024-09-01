Tropical Wave Could Bring Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain to Lesser Antilles on Monday

The shower activity, caused by a tropical wave, is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has remained very stable since yesterday.

Some gradual development is possible as the disturbance continues westward and approaches the Lesser Antilles on Monday.

The wave is likely to proceed across the central and western Caribbean Sea later this week, with favourable circumstances for development and the possibility of a tropical depression forming.

Regardless of how it develops, this system may bring gusty gusts and possibly heavy rains to parts of the Lesser Antilles on Monday.

* Formation chance: 10% until 48 hours. * Through 7 days, the formation chance is medium, at 40%.