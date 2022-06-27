Tropical wave East of Islands already producing storm force winds -NHC

A tropical wave located about 700 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical depression or a tropical storm is likely to form during the next day or so before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday.

An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently investigating the system and has found winds to tropical storm force. Interests in the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of these areas later today.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday.