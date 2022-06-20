Tropical wave east of SVG will begin to affect island later this evening

The next tropical wave of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is presently located just east of the island chain and will begin to affect the islands later today.

Latest model guidance suggests that cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms can be expected. Moisture and instability trailing the tropical wave will continue to generate shower activity during Tuesday, with activity gradually decreasing thereafter.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding or near rivers and streams should remain vigilant.

Tropical cyclone (tropical storm or hurricane) formation is NOT expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five (5) days.

Saharan dust haze in varying concentrations will continue to result in reduction in visibility and air quality over the next few days.

Easterly winds ranging between 10 to 30 km/h are predicted during this forecast period.

Slight to moderate easterly sea swells are expected with swells peaking near 2.0 meters (7.0 feet ) Small-craft operators and sea bathers, especially along the eastern coast, should continue to exercise caution.