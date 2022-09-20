Tropical wave east of Windward Islands being monitored closely by NHC

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms while moving westward at 15-20 mph.

NHC on Tuesday said the wave has its axis along 51W from 04N to 15N, moving westward at 15 kt. Satellite imagery shows increasing clusters of numerous moderate to strong convection ahead of the wave from 08N to 11N between the wave and 59W.

An overnight ASCAT data pass revealed fresh to strong southeast to south winds 180 nm east of the wave from 07N to 11N.

The gradual development of this system is forecast during the next several days as the system approaches the Windward Islands, and a tropical depression could form toward the latter part of this week or weekend as the system moves into the eastern and central Caribbean sea.

The chance of tropical cyclone formation during the next 48 hours is low, but medium within the next 5 days.