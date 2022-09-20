Tropical wave East of Windward Islands getting stronger -NHC

The National Hurricane Center in an 8 pm update says a tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing shower and thunderstorm activity.

“The system continues to show signs of organization and it will likely become a tropical depression within the next two or three days”, NHC says.

The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the southern Windward Islands late Wednesday and then move toward the central Caribbean Sea late this week.

Interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall and gusty winds could affect these islands beginning on Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.