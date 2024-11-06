Tropical Wave Set to Dominate Weather Patterns by Late Thursday

Expect a few cloudy spells with scattered showers for the remainder of Wednesday as low level moisture remains across the region. Also, the presence of an upper level trough could allow for isolated thunderstorms.

A tropical wave inches closer to the island chain and will dominate the weather pattern by late Thursday and Friday. Model guidance is indicating most of the convective activity to be around Friday night.

Expect a gradual increase in wind speed, becoming breezy by Friday at 12mph – 25mph (20km/h-40km/h), blowing predominantly from the east.

Consequently, sea conditions will gradually deteriorate, with swells ranging between 1.0m-1.5m during Wednesday and Thursday, becoming 1.5m-2.0m with northerly swells on Friday. Thin layer of dust haze is possible around Thursday.