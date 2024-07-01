SVG Residents Urged to Prepare for Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms

Moisture levels are elevated, with scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

A tropical wave is approaching the island chain and unstable conditions could support pockets of moderate-heavy showers with thunderstorm activity across SVG over the next few days.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution…Fairly good visibility continues across our area, except for reduced visibility during showers.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could vary from north-easterly to south-easterly in some locations, decreasing to a light (<10km/h) wind at times.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m – 1.0m west of our islands and up to 1.5m east of our islands…Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for northerly swells across SVG during Friday.

A tropical wave in the eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean has increasing chance of development and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days as it moves west-northwestward over the Atlantic Ocean…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.