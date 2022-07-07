Tropical wave to affect SVG over the weekend

The Atlantic High-Pressure System will remain the dominant feature across the Eastern Caribbean Islands during the next 24 hours. However, low-level clouds moving with the wind flow are expected to generate occasional brief showers.



Thereafter, a tropical wave presently located a few hundred miles east of the island chain and moving near 17 mph (27 km/h) is expected across our area during Friday. The last model guidance suggests that light to moderate showers under cloudy skies with a chance of isolated thunderstorms can be expected into Sunday.

Occasional breezy conditions will persist, with winds ranging from the east between 20 km/h and 35 km/h during the next few days.

Seas will continue to be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0 to 1.5 meters on the western coasts and 1.5 to 2.0 meters on the eastern coasts.

No significant Saharan dust haze is forecast during the next 72 hours.