Tropical Wave to Bring Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms

A tropical wave will dominate the weather pattern into the weekend. Fair conditions could be interrupted by cloudy spells with scattered showers as the today, Thursday progresses. Model guidance is indicating 1 inch of rainfall by Saturday night.

As the day progresses on Friday, scattered showers, light rain and thunderstorms are likely as instability builds from the south.

Scattered showers is forecast to linger into Saturday, but by this time Saharan dust will be present in the atmosphere, reducing the instability.

The chance of showers reduces on Sunday. However, the presence of an upper level trough could trigger cloudy conditions and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

ESE-ENE winds are forecast at 10mph-20mph (16km/h-32km/h). Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts, and 1.5m-2.0m on the eastern coasts.