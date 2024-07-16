Tropical wave to bring showers, thunderstorms to Southern Grenadines

The majority of the activity(showers & thunderstorms) associated with a passing tropical wave lies further south of SVG but should affect the most southerly Grenadine islands along Tuesday afternoon.

Lingering instability may allow for a few isolated showers on Wednesday, whereas by late Thursday another tropical wave would draw nearer to the islands. This wave should trigger moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms across our area on Friday.

Gentle to fresh (15-30 km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing the islands. An decrease(15-25km/h) in wind speed is likely on Wednesday with an even further decrease(<20 km/h) and directional change to east north easterly on Thursday. By Friday wind speeds will return fresh and east south easterly.

Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking near 1.0m-on western coasts, and 1.5m-2.0m on the eastern coasts. Occasional showers accompanied by wind gusts will temporarily agitate seas over the next few days. Marine users should remain alert.

In addition. slight Saharan dust haze concentrations may be visible across the islands within the next few days.