Tropical Wave to Bring Showers to Islands as Weekend Progresses

Fair to occasionally conditions will persist within the next 24 hours as The Atlantic high pressure system dominates the weather conditions. As Saturday progresses a tropical wave should begin to affect the islands, triggering showers into Sunday. Residents and motorists should remain alert.

Moderate to fresh (20-35km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades will cross the islands, with an temporary shift to east north easterly on Sunday morning. Seas should remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-2.0m.

Saharan dust haze concentrations will gradually thin out across our islands on Friday.