Tropical wave east of Windward Islands likely to become a depression

At 8 a.m on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have become slightly better organized since yesterday.

NHC said some further development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek.

Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of the system, NHC wrote.

The SVG Met office on Sunday 2 October said that by Wednesday morning the approaching wave could result in isolated thunderstorm activity and showers as the day progresses.

Gusty winds associated with this disturbance can begin to affect SVG as early as Tuesday night.