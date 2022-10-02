UPDATE: NHC gives tropical wave 40% development chance

The National Hurricane Center in its 8 PM update now gives a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands a 40 percent chance of development.

Showers and thunderstorms are showing some signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, the NHC said.

Further development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek.