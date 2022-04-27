Tropicspin Launches Music and Song Competition

Arawak Media is calling for all amateur musicians and entertainers in the Caribbean and Central America to submit their music videos to be featured at the TropicSpin Music and Song Competition, July 23, 2022.

Submissions are open on TropicSpin.com and will end on July 3. All entrants have to do is go to TropicSpin.com and upload their music video to the website via a Google Link, Dropbox Link or YouTube link on a Word Document with their names, name of song and address along with email and telephone contact.

What’s different about TropicSpin is that winners will be selected by the viewers. Viewers will be allowed to vote on which song they like the most and at the end of the stream, the solo artist or group with the most vote will win the contest. So all entrants are encouraged to ask their friends and fans to tune in to the programme and vote for their artists or whoever they like.

The prizes are: Best Solo Artist will win, USD $1,500 and best Group will win, USD $3,000.

All entrants must be from a Caribbean and/or Central American on the approved country list on TropicSpin . Entrants that are two generations removed from the region, for example, someone living in America or Europe but can trace their roots back to the region by no further than their grandparents will also be accepted.