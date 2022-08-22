Trough system positioned over SVG, Flash-Flood watch in effect

An upper-level trough is favourably positioned over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines producing rain and thunderstorm activity.

The trough will continue to linger across our area into Tuesday morning, and therefore these weather conditions are forecast to persist. Model guidance is indicating 50mm of rainfall by tonight, especially on the Windward side of the island.

As a result, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now upgraded to a Flash-Flood watch and will remain in effect until 6:00 am, Tuesday 23rd August 2022. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant it.