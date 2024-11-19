Trough Systems Cause Landslides, Road Blockages Across St Vincent

Multiple trough systems are still impacting the island, leading to reports of landslides and obstructed roads across St. Vincent.

Significant boulders and logs have accumulated on the Rabbaca Bridge in Northern St Vincent, and a road in the Yambou community has been eroded away.

Various communities on both the windward and leeward sides of the island have reported road blockages, along with rivers that have risen and overflowed onto multiple roadways.

The Met Office said that they anticipate the trough systems will keep moisture levels elevated across SVG for several days, leading to intermittent showers and thunderstorms.