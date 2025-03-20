Troumaca Man Arrested for Unprovoked Attack on Janitor

Security charged with Wounding

On March 18, 2025, police arrested and charged Ivan Cain, a 58-year-old Security of Belmont/ Troumaca, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Saanti Pitt, a 37-year-old Janitor of Troumaca by hitting her on the right side of her head with a sunset rum glass bottle.

The offence was committed in Troumaca on February 22, 2025.

Cain appeared before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court on March 19, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The conditions of his station bail continues, and he was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. The matter was adjourned to June 4, 2025.