Troy Prince says he fully endorses Shallow for North Leeward

Dear North Leeward constituents,

“The fire within the hearts of youth lights the path to a brighter future.” – Anonymous

It is with burning hope I write this letter to extend my support and endorsement to Mr. Kishore Shallow’s candidacy for North Leeward in the next general elections.

Firstly, North Leeward, our future belongs to the youths. As our elder community leaders, role models and influencers near the end, the younger people must at some point takeover such roles. Young people must seek and cherish the opportunities to lead and live a civic competent and responsible life for the benefit of our community and by extension country. Let us as young people unite in our dynamics, differences, diversity and intentions to find lasting ways to leave an impact on our communities and the nation by enlarge.

Secondly, for far too long we have been allowing crooked politicians to take us for a ride. For far too long we have been overlooking the youths and their potential as future leaders. The time is now for us to give the chance to a youth that is willing and able to assist with fighting the ugly faces of poverty, neglect, corruption and unemployment. “ From creating start-ups to igniting revolutions, young people have been toppling the old structures and processes that govern our world. Just imagine what solutions might be found if young people are given the space and encouragement to participate and lead.”- Kofi Annan. As Kofi Annan posits, let us give the youthful Shallow the chance to lead us into the revolutionary changes that we are in dire need of in North Leeward.

Furthermore, Mr. Shallow’s active participation in the Vincentian, regional and international communities and in democratic practices will become very helpful in the quest to effect changes that focus on the needs of our people. Such experiences and qualities ought to serve him well in ensuring that our constitutional and basic human rights are eventually recognized and enforced.

In addition, Mr.Shallow has already demonstrated his ability and potential to build bridges across countries, working together, helping to manage conflict and promote growth and development. Mr. Shallow definitely strikes me as an agent of change and will be able to provide a foundation for rebuilding lives and communities in our North Leeward society.

Finally, Dr. Kishore Shallow is an example of “from nothing to something.” He will demonstrate to us that we all have the ability to rise out of any difficult circumstances to the top. His inspiring journey shows us that success is possible, no matter where you start in life. He believed in himself, worked hard, and never gave up on his quest for success. North Leeward, be inspired by Dr. Shallow’s story and believe in your own ability to succeed, no matter what life throws your way.

Sincerely yours,

Troy Prince

Proud North Leeward Constituent.