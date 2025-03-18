Truck Driver Bailed for Crimes Involving Theft & Vandalism

Truck Driver charged with Damage to Property and Theft

On March 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Steve Williams, a 32-year-old Truck Driver of Freeland, Mesopotamia, with the offences of Damage to Property and Theft.

According to investigations, the accused without lawful excuse damaged one (1) orange and black shoulder bag value $25.00ECC, by pulling same with hands- the property of Michael Kendolph Homer of Mesopotamia.

He was also charged for the theft of one (1) SVG Birth Certificate value $15.00ECC, one (1) SVG Identification Card value $100.00ECC, both bearing the name of Michael Kendolph Homer, two (2) passport size photographs value $12.00ECC, one (1) SVG passport form with Stamps attached value $15.00 ECC and $505.00 ECC in cash -total value $647.00ECC – the property of Michael Kendolph Homer.

The offences were committed at Richmond Hill on November 22, 2024.

Williams appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 17, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and the trial date is set for June 14, 2025.