Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end convoy protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday evening invoked the emergency powers in an effort to end protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa, sources said on Monday.

In the western Canadian province of Alberta on Monday, police broke up an armed group that was prepared to use violence to back a blockade at a border crossing with the United States, authorities said. read more

The 1988 Emergencies Act, allows the federal government to override the provinces and authorize special temporary measures to ensure security during national emergencies, the sources said. read more

Under the act, Trudeau could impose special restrictions on public assembly and travel and mobilize federal support for local and provincial police.

The act has only been used once in peacetime – by Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau – who invoked an earlier version of the act in 1970 after a small militant group of Quebec separatists kidnapped a British diplomat then abducted a provincial cabinet minister who was killed in captivity.