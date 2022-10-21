Trump subpoena: Former president ordered to testify to January 6 committee

The US congressional committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot has issued a legal summons ordering former President Donald Trump to testify to lawmakers.
Addressing him, the subpoena reads: “You were at the center of the first and only effort by any US President to overturn an election.”
It goes on: “You knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional.”
Mr Trump could face criminal charges if he does not comply with the summons.
The select committee is looking into Trump supporters’ violent storming of the US Capitol building on 6 January, 2021.
The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans unanimously voted last week to force the Republican to testify about his role in the riot.
