Trump subpoena: Former president ordered to testify to January 6 committee

The US congressional committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot has issued a legal summons ordering former President Donald Trump to testify to lawmakers.

Addressing him, the subpoena reads: “You were at the center of the first and only effort by any US President to overturn an election.”

It goes on: “You knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional.”

Mr Trump could face criminal charges if he does not comply with the summons.

The select committee is looking into Trump supporters’ violent storming of the US Capitol building on 6 January, 2021.

The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans unanimously voted last week to force the Republican to testify about his role in the riot.

Lawmakers say Mr Trump egged on his supporters to reject the 2020 presidential election result, leading them storm the halls of Congress in an effort to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the winner.