The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor newly formed Tropical Storm Beryl which has formed over the Central Atlantic.

At 11:00 pm the center of Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 9.3 °North, longitude, 43.6° West, latitude or about 1220 miles (1965 kilometers) east of the St. Vincent and the

Grenadines.

“Beryl” is moving to the west at 18 mph (30 km/h) Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Beryl is forecast to strengthen (possibly to major hurricane status), and on its present forecast track, the center of the system is predicted to pass near or over SVG on Monday.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG at this time. However, a Hurricane Watch will be issued by tomorrow, Saturday.

Additionally… Moisture associated with a tropical wave is expected across our islands with showers and

thunderstorm activity during Saturday.

An area of disturbance located over the Eastern Atlantic is also being monitored, with a 30% chance of development and possibly tracking near our area by Wednesday.