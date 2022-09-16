TS Fiona: Moderate showers, possible isolated thunderstorms to affect SVG

As Tropical Storm Fiona continues its westward path towards the Leeward Islands, a reduction in wind speeds can be expected along with warm/humid conditions. Pockets of moderate showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are anticipated this (Friday) afternoon.

Residents and motorists in the red and orange zones near the La Soufriere volcano should remain alert. Sporadic episodes of showers from bands associated with “Fiona” can be expected on Saturday and Sunday as it continues on a west-northwestward track across the northern Leewards.

Models suggest conditions could improve by Monday but by evening, unstable conditions could trigger a few additional showers.

Southerly to south easterly trades will cross the islands over the next few days. Wind speeds across Friday afternoon will be light and gentle (less than 20km/h) but may increase(20-30km/h) from Saturday onward.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking near 1.0m on the western coasts and should be near 2.2m and rising on the eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for breaking waves and rip currents, especially on eastern coasts.

There will be no significant dust haze intrusion during this forecast period.