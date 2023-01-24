T&T national philharmonic orchestra to perform free classical music concert

The National Philharmonic Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago will perform a classical music concert at the National Academy of Performing Arts on January 25 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts is glad to assist the French and German embassies in Trinidad and Tobago in commemorating the 60th anniversary of the signing of the lysèe Treaty.

The Ministry is pleased that NAPA and the nonprofit organization were chosen for this momentous occasion. Trinidad and Tobago has considerable value and appeal among foreign audiences.