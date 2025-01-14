T&T: Police hiding in stations from criminals : PM Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says some police officers are now pretending to close stations to hide from criminals.
He made the comment yesterday as the Parliament debated the rationale for the State of Emergency (SoE) and a further three-month extension to it in separate motions.
The Prime Minister said criminals had become so brazen that they believe they can, without fear, shoot and kill even the police.
“So when officers are in the police stations, it has come to my attention, in some districts, in some instances, police officers whose job it is to protect us and secure us, in some districts at night, are so afraid of the criminals that they close the police station door, turn off the light, and be inside there hoping that the criminals don’t come at them,” Rowley revealed.
He added, “When citizens identifying themselves as law breakers choose as their place of attack to be in front of a police station inside the city, and to carry out an attack using the most sophisticated killing weapons, it tells you they have no regard for law enforcement in our society.”
He said this has led to the belief that the regular laws are not sufficient to treat with the harshness of the criminal element.
He lamented the difficulty his Government has faced in dealing with murders.
“The bottom line is this society has been under attack from a criminal element which we have not been able to suppress,” Rowley said.
He acknowledged, however, that some people believe solving crime is a straightforward task.
“I know there are some people who believe this is easy to get rid of but if it was so easy to get rid of, we would have gotten rid of it already, but instead, what we are seeing is the cancer is spreading,” the Prime Minister said.
He reiterated that the reasons for the SoE were outlined in the President’s declaration.
Those were over 60 murders in December and to deal with the threat to public safety from gangs’ reprisal attacks.
“At that point, the Government, whatever reluctance we had with respect to a SoE, we had to intervene, the Government had to intervene,” the Prime Minister said.