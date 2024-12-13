T&T: Unsponsored steelbands, steelpan players get more funding

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts is pleased to announce that the Cabinet of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has approved increased funding for unsponsored Steelbands and Steelpan players. These measures, introduced in preparation for Carnival 2025, aim to enhance participation in Panorama and foster greater inclusivity within the Steelband community. This increase reflects the Government’s recognition of the critical role that the Steelpan fraternity plays in shaping the Carnival experience, both locally and internationally.

With Carnival Monday and Tuesday set for March 3rd and 4th, 2025, the Ministry remains focused on ensuring that every aspect of the festival embodies the theme “No Place Like Home.”

New Funding Measures for Carnival 2025:

1. Increased Grants for Unsponsored Steelbands

Unsponsored Steelbands participating in Panorama 2025 will benefit from enhanced financial support. These grants will be available to each of the 54 Single Pan Bands and 96 Conventional Bands entering the competition:

· Single Pan Bands – Grant allocations have increased from $7,500 to $10,000 per band.

· Conventional Bands – Grant allocations have increased from $15,000 to $20,000 per band.

2. Increased Remittances for Steelpan Players

To encourage greater participation and support for Steelpan players in their preparations for Panorama 2025, the Government has increased the remittance provided to players. The financial support for each player has been raised from $500 to $800, helping to cover essential costs such as food and transportation during the competition.

Eligibility requirements for players:

a. Must be a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.

b. Must possess a valid national ID or other legitimate identification.

c. Must be registered with an eligible Steelband.

d. Must perform with a band through to the Preliminary round of the Panorama competition.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts, Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, emphasized the importance of these funding increases: “This increase in funding to the Unsponsored Steelbands and to the individual Steelpan players reiterates our strengthened commitment to the Steelband community. Steelband music is an integral part of our cultural heritage, and we are proud to invest in the pannists and bands that help bring this vibrant tradition to life. With these grants, we aim to provide the necessary tools and assistance for Steelband players to continue their artistry, expand their reach, and make lasting contributions to the music world and to Trinbago’s cultural heritage.”

These boosts in funding reaffirm the Government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural legacy of the Steelpan – our National Musical Instrument, ensuring that the vibrant spirit of Carnival thrives for generations to come.