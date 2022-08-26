TTAL teams up to represent Tobago at TIC

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) is representing the interests of destination Tobago’s tourism industry as they exhibit at the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), currently taking place at the Centre of Excellence in Trinidad from August 24 to 28, 2022.

In just 20 years, TIC has facilitated multiple trade deals, hosted thousands of international buyers and exhibitors, and earned a reputation as one of the Caribbean’s premier business-to-business events. A team of officials from the Agency, led by Executive Chairman Ms. Alicia Edwards, is attending the convention with the objectives of forming new business linkages, capitalizing on B2B opportunities, and networking with over 300 international buyers and potential business partners – including delegates of Trade Missions from major international markets.

Tobago’s representation at TIC is a collaborative effort between TTAL, the Tobago Festival Commission, the Division of Finance and the Economy, and the Tobago Carnival Committee, as the island’s stakeholders unite to promote the destination, and reassure attendees that Tobago will continue to be open for business.

Ms. Alicia Edwards, Executive Chairman of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited stated:

“The Agency’s presence at TIC 2022 is critical to us helping equip Tobago’s tourism stakeholders with the necessary tools, opportunities, and industry linkages to successfully navigate the future of travel and tourism.

Collaboration continues to be one of the Agency’s core values that guide our strategic Roadmap for Recovery post COVID, and so we will continue to join hands with both the private and public sectors to establish a cohesive destination identity, and position our unspoilt, untouched, undiscovered island for sustainable success”.

Visitors to the island’s “Tobago Beyond” branded exhibition booth will have the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming Tobago Carnival in October from members of the Carnival Committee, and find out all they need to know about booking a trip to Tobago – from accommodation to tours – from representatives of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association.

The Trade and Investment Convention launched with an official Opening Ceremony on Wednesday August 24, and continues from Thursday August 25 to Saturday August 27, 2022 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya with the convention open daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm.