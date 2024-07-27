T&TEC Team to Assist With Hurricane Restoration Efforts In SVG

Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) workers will be heading to St Vincent and the Grenadines to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Beryl.

The hurricane affected several islands in the region, including Grenada, and caused considerable destruction, including the evacuation of approximately 700 people from Bequia and Union Island.

About 98% of buildings on Union Island, including the airport, were damaged, causing 1,369 people to be relocated to 45 official shelters and over 29 informal shelters.

T&T has already assisted its Caricom neighbors impacted by the hurricane and will continue to play a further role in their restorative efforts.