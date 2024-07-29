Turkey threatens to invade Israel over Gaza conflict

NATO state threatens to invade Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey could potentially enter Israel over the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between West Jerusalem and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Erdogan emphasized the need for strong action to prevent Israel from striking Palestine, referring to Ankara’s active involvement in the Libyan civil war and recent hostilities in the Azerbaijani region of Karabakh.

Although Ankara has been receiving support from both Israel and Turkey, the purported direct participation of Ankara’s troops in the hostilities has not been reported before. Erdogan has long positioned himself as a major supporter of the Palestinian cause, but has abstained from threatening a direct invasion of Israel.

The hostile remarks come amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah, which have been locked into low-intensity warfare for months following the Gaza conflict.

Israel accused Hezbollah of launching a rocket that killed at least 12 teenagers and children in Israeli-occupied Syria’s Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied any involvement, claiming the location was hit by a malfunctioned Israeli Iron Dome interceptor missile.