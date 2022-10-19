Turks and Caicos Customs, Police conduct joint maritime operation

Joint exercises between the Turks and Caicos Islands Customs, Immigration and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force which started on Sunday afternoon remains on-going.

In an effort to bolster border security, the exercise was geared towards maritime enforcement activities including small cargo vessels and commercial vessels.

Whilst there remains a legal influx of vessel traffic within the TCI waters, the monitoring of regional and international vessels from high-risk countries remains a priority for all law enforcement agencies within the TCI.

The initial exercise began at 5pm on Sunday (October 16th) in South Dock, during which the Customs’ (Anti-Smuggling Unit), Immigration Task Force and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (Marine Branch) boarded a small cargo Haitian vessel “Lady Sayou” and a search of the interior conducted. The search took place at sea.

During the ensuing days, the rummaging of the vessel continued with the assistance and support of the RTCIPF (Tactical Unit) and Royal Bahamas Police Force K9 Unit.

Additionally, on Tuesday (October 18th), a separate rummage was conducted on another small cargo Haitian vessel called “The Marassa Express”. This was concluded on the same day.

Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said: “These joint exercises show the magnitude of collaboration and the RTCIPF’s commitment at addressing maritime challenges alongside our Customs colleagues, with the common denominator being a safe and secure TCI”.

Assistant Collector (Operations) at Customs, Oehlers Higgs said: “The Customs Department is committed to combatting all illicit activity that would perpetrate our shores. The events of the last 36 hours show what can be achieved working toge

Source : TCI Police