TCI Set for Historic General Election on February 7, 2025

Turks and Caicos Islands voters will cast ballots on February 7, 2025.

The ruling Progressive National Party (PNP) headquarters on Airport Road in Providenciales hosted Premier Washington Misick’s national address late Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Her Excellency the Governor, Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, dissolved the House of Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, after consulting with the Premier. This morning, she issued a proclamation to set Friday, February 7, 2025, as the next general election date. She will then issue the Writ of Election to Dudley Lewis, the Supervisor of Elections, and publish both proclamations and the document in the Official Gazette.

The Turks and Caicos Islands will have its first five-year parliamentary term, instead of four, with 19 candidates from the PNP and PDM: 10 in single-member constituencies and nine at-large.

Nomination Day is January 14, 2025. About 10,000 people are registered to vote in this 45,000-person British Overseas Territory. Last February 2021 elections, the PNP won 14 to 1 on 15 seats. Since then, four at-large seats have replaced four appointed Parliamentarians.

Premier Misick defended his party’s record and called the election “a clear choice” in his address.

He said, “You can choose bad PDM management or send this action team back to the House of Assembly to work for you and continue progress. You can move backward or forward with PDM or PNP. You can choose a failing economy or one that doubled and is growing. Choose investment stagnation or the largest foreign direct investment pool in this country’s history. Choose the party that ignored your needs during the pandemic or this PNP government, which has given our people millions of dollars in economic support.”

Misick said the PNP administration nearly collapsed the economy in 2021.

“The PDM government would only help if you met certain criteria. This was a desperate time with uncertain prospects. You asked the PNP to lead the country out of the pandemic, restore hope, and turn it around. We turned the country around, and the TC is on track. We gave TCI Islands millions in cost-of-living aid…Development revolves around you. Do not upset the status quo. Keep it where we go means keep the team that has performed and brought you progress and economic growth. One mistake could erase our progress.”