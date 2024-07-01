TCI: Former CFO of National Health Insurance Charged With Fraud

Former CFO Charged with Fraud.

Detectives of the Financial Crime Unit have charged the former Chief Financial Officer of the National Health Insurance Plan (NHIP).

TESSA BEEN MALCOLM, 41, faces the following charges:

• One count of Theft; • One count of False Accounting; • One count of the Use of Criminal Property.

Mrs Malcolm was charged today and granted $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in the Magistrate’s Court on October 8, 2024.