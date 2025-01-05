Turks & Caicos: Minor & adult rescued from sinking vessel, 1 missing

Shortly after 3:00 PM today, the Police Control Room received a report of a vessel in distress which had departed Cooper Jack Bay.
The vessel experienced engine failure and began taking on water in the bow. Three males, including a 9-year-old minor, were onboard.
With the swift response of volunteers and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) Marine Unit, two individuals—a male in his mid-twenties and a minor—were successfully rescued and transported to Cheshire Hall Medical Center for medical evaluation.
Efforts to locate the third individual are ongoing.
The RT&CIPF, the United States Coast Guard, the Air Support Unit, the Department of Fisheries, and volunteer groups are engaged in the search operation.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.