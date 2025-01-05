Turks & Caicos: Minor & adult rescued from sinking vessel, 1 missing

Shortly after 3:00 PM today, the Police Control Room received a report of a vessel in distress which had departed Cooper Jack Bay.

The vessel experienced engine failure and began taking on water in the bow. Three males, including a 9-year-old minor, were onboard.

With the swift response of volunteers and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) Marine Unit, two individuals—a male in his mid-twenties and a minor—were successfully rescued and transported to Cheshire Hall Medical Center for medical evaluation.