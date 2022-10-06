Local businessman Dwight Hillocks has died

St Vincent Times has learned that Vincentian businessman Dwight Hillocks has passed away.
At the time of his death, Hillocks owned and managed All Islands Recycling and Tus-T Water.
Hillocks was also chairman of the board of the National Broadcasting Corporation. Additionally, Hillocks managed the fisheries division’s technology department for a period of time.
