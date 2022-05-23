Two arrested for handling (50) pounds of stolen mutton

On Friday, 20 May 2022 police jointly arrested and charged Imran Garrick, a 22-year-old Farmer of Greiggs and Romano Jacobs, a 20-year-old Craftsman of Lowmans Windward with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

According to the investigation, the Accused men allegedly had in their possession – fifty (50) pounds of Mutton, reasonably suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The incident occurred on 19.5.22 at Bay Street, Kingstown at about 10:00 am.

The Accused men are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.