Two Arrested for Stealing Household Items Worth Over $2,000

Duo charged with Trespassing and Theft

On August 12, 2024, police arrested and charged Lenroy Miller, a 25-year-old Labourer of Green Hill and Shemelia Matthias, a 44-year-old Domestic of Grieggs with Theft and Criminal Trespass.

According to the investigation, the duo entered the dwelling house of a 64-year-old, Female Attendant of Fountain and stole a quantity of household and personal items, the total value being $360.00CAN and $1,839.20ECC. Entry was gained by forcibly opening a wooden window.

The offence was committed between June 26, 2024, and August 11, 2024, at Fountain.

The defendants appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrates Court on August 13, 2024. Miller pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) and is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for August 20, 2024. Mathias pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned to August 20, 2024.