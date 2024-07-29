SVG: Two boys, aged 13 and 11, have gone missing

Two boys in SVG have gone missing.

The police in St. Vincent are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old male student from Campden Park, while the St. Vincent Times understands that an 11-year-old boy from Stubbs is missing.

According to a missing poster issued by the police on Monday, Drawmore Pope, a 13-year-old student of Campden Park, was last seen on 20 July.

With reference to the 11-year-old child, St. Vincent Times has learned that Alex Simon from Stubbs was last seen on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Simon was last seen wearing a deep blue jersey, a light blue long jeans pants, and a pair of black shoes. He has a dark complexion and is slim-built.