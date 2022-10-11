Two charged with stealing items valued at E.C $21,480.00

On 9.10.22, police arrested and charged jointly Kendall Toney, 28-year-old Labourer of Fair Hall, and Planti Sayers, 20-year-old Unemployed of Diamond with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the Assailants allegedly entered the Say Cheap Boutique located at Richmond Hill between 03.08.22 and 04.08.22 as trespassers and stole a quantity of clothing, shoes, belts, hats, and a Champion bag valued at $21,480.00ECC.

The items are the property of a 36-year-old Businessman from Biabou.

The Assailants are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF