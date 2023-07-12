Two Cuban medical workers attacked in Georgetown, St. Vincent

On Tuesday night, two more Cuban medical professionals were attacked and injured in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), increasing the total to three since July 1.

On NBC radio, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated he learned of the attacks on Cubans late last night.

A male was chopped on the hands, while a female was struck on the nose with a stone, Gonsalves stated.

Both occurrences occurred in the northeastern town of Georgetown on July 11th.

Gonsalves stated that someone is in custody assisting the police and wondered if there would be other attacks.

“I have spoken with the police to ensure the safety of our Cuban brothers and sisters working on the island,” Gonsalves added.

The attacks on Cuban doctors come after a knife attack on Dr. Alfredo Batista Salgado on July 1. Salgado underwent emergency surgery and is presently in the intensive care unit at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. His intestines were exposed as a result of the knife attack.

The names have been restricted pending an official release from the authorities. An investigation into the incidents of Tuesday night has been initiated.