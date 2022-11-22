Two killed after Bauxite train derails track in St Ann, Jamaica

Bauxite train derails track in St Ann, two men killed

Sunday’s fatal derailment of a bauxite train in Retreat district, Brown’s Town, St. Ann, has prompted a police investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Shane Powell, a security guard for Clarendon, and Orlando Brown, a resident of Brown’s Town, St. Ann.

The police report that both men were aboard the train when it developed mechanical problems, derailed, and crashed into a ravine at approximately 10 p.m.

Both men sustained multiple wounds and died instantly.

The crime scene was processed, and the deceased were transported to the morgue.

Source : Jamaica Gleaner