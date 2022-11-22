Two killed after Bauxite train derails track in St Ann, Jamaica

Bauxite train derails track in St Ann, two men killed
Sunday’s fatal derailment of a bauxite train in Retreat district, Brown’s Town, St. Ann, has prompted a police investigation.
The deceased have been identified as Shane Powell, a security guard for Clarendon, and Orlando Brown, a resident of Brown’s Town, St. Ann.
The police report that both men were aboard the train when it developed mechanical problems, derailed, and crashed into a ravine at approximately 10 p.m.
Both men sustained multiple wounds and died instantly.
The crime scene was processed, and the deceased were transported to the morgue.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.