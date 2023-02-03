2 Kingstown Prep students awarded Maria Camilla Pragliola scholarships

Honorary consul Monaco grant scholarships to Kingstown Preparatory School students

The Honorary Consul of the Principality of Monaco to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines gave two students from the Kingstown Preparatory School academic scholarships.

In memory of his late mother, Ms. Maria Pragliola, a former primary school teacher who dedicated her life to teaching in Italy, Mr. Giuseppe Ambrosio, Honorary Consul of the Principality of Monaco to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, granted academic scholarships totaling 500 euros.

The grade four (4) students, Justin Murphy and Blossom McCalom, both expressed tremendous appreciation.

The Maria Camilla Pragliola Scholarship will be awarded to two primary school students with good character and academic standing each year.

Source : MOFA