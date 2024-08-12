Two Men Arrested in Chilli Village Gas Cylinder Theft Incident

On August 8, 2024, police arrested and jointly charged Jace Baptiste, a 20-year-old resident and Yannick Matthias, a 20-year-old Labourer both of Chilli Village with the offence of Theft.

According to the report, the accused allegedly stole eight (8) twenty pounds empty Rubis Gas Cylinders -value $800.00 ECC – the property of a 33-year-old self-employed resident of Chilli Village.

The offence was committed in Chilli Village, Georgetown on August 3,2024.

Both defendants appeared before the Colonaire Magistrate Court on Thursday August 8,2024. Jace pleaded guilty to the offence and Mathias pleaded not guilty.

They were both remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to August 15, 2024.