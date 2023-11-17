Updated: November 17, 2023 – 10:12 AM

On November 15, 2023, Romano Andrews, a 31-year-old labourer of Clare Valley, and Luthur Badnock, a 42-year-old labourer of Rose Place, were arrested and charged jointly with the offences of burglary, intent to commit unlawful damage to property, and damage to property.

The accused men allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 53-year-old director of Pembroke and stole several items valued at $50,266.00 EC.

They were also accused of damaging two wooden panel doors valued at $10,000.00, two (2) metal doors valued at $1200.00 EC, and one (1) glass window valued at $200.00 EC, for a total value of $11,220.00 EC.

The offences were committed in Pembroke between 05.07.23 and 12.10.23.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the defendants appeared at the Serious Offence Court to answer the charges.

They pleaded not guilty. Bail was denied, and they were remanded in custody at His Majesty’s Prison.

The matter was adjourned to November 20, 2023.